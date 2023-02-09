King of the Hill Season 7 | Calm Before the Storm

Hey, puny hums.

We have a small seasonal update for you today: some buffs, and some nerfs, as always. But in the next update after this one, we'll have some truly meaty content for you, ya faithful servants ov the Despot!

• Plans for the upcoming (8th) season •

*** Level 4 item abilities ↓

The [b]"Brawl"** multiplayer mode ranking system ↓

List of random mutations available on a level

A whole bunch of minor changes and additions we've been stockpiling[/b]

• Balance Changes •

Expand to read the (as always) despotically huge list of changes ↓

Some starting teams have been buffed. Thanks to our long-time community member and moderator-in-training Puny spudiiman for his insightful suggestions!

for his insightful suggestions! In the Mutagens difficulty mode, the price of More Altars has been raised to 20 tokens

Random mutation changes:

[table]

[tr]

[th]Mutation name[/th]

[th]Changes[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][b]Newbie's Luck[/b][/td]

[td]Now only level 1 items drop; drop chance is 1% per each newbie.

This mutation has become a "must-have" for Grandmasters in the past two seasons, so it needed a pretty big nerf![/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][b]Rain of Bullets[/b][/td]

[td]Damage: 150 -> 200[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][b]Mage Gene[/b][/td]

[td]Can now also be acquired on Healers[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][b]Guard[/b][/td]

[td]Bonus damage: 40 -> 60[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][b]Cult Leader[/b][/td]

[td]Bonus armor: 30 -> 45[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][b]Guardian of the Order[/b][/td]

[td]Bonus armor: 10% -> 15%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][b]Serum of Strength[/b][/td]

[td]Bonus attack speed: 5% -> 10%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][b]Thrower Talisman[/b][/td]

[td]Bonus magic damage: 10% -> 20%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][b]Healer Talisman[/b][/td]

[td]Bonus magic damage: 5% -> 10%[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Mutation tree changes:

[table]

[tr]

[th]Mutation: Magic Defense Bonus[/th]

[th]Old[/th]

[th]New[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Costs[/td]

[td]20, 30, 70, 140[/td]

[td]20, 30, 80, 120[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Bonuses[/td]

[td]20, 35, 55, 85[/td]

[td]20, 40, 70, 85[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

[table]

[tr]

[th]Mutation: Fhtagn[/th]

[th]Old[/th]

[th]New[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Bonuses[/td]

[td]30, 100, 200, 300, 420, 550[/td]

[td]30, 100, 200, 300, 400, 500[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

[table]

[tr]

[th]Mutation: Mglw'nafh[/th]

[th]Old[/th]

[th]New[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Bonuses[/td]

[td]100, 250, 400, 600[/td]

[td]100, 250, 350, 500[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

[table]

[tr]

[th]Mutation: Wgah'nagl[/th]

[th]Old[/th]

[th]New[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Bonuses[/td]

[td]100, 150, 220[/td]

[td]100, 150, 200[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

King of the Hill Season 6 Results

THE WINNERS:

[table]

[tr]

[th]1.🥇DrunkMantis (Lectrice)[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]2.🥈painlessdeath22[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]3.🥉PyronimoeTwitch[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Congratulations, puny humans! Special medals have been added to your nickname on the KotH leaderboards.

Season 7 starts now and ends on March 2nd at 4 pm UTC.

