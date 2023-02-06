 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Attack Zone update for 6 February 2023

Attack Zone Update V0.0.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10487504 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update:

  • Perk Points have been slightly changed
  • The endless mode has been changed a bit now you have waves that you have to fight against and there are also boss waves that make it a bit more difficult
  • Enemies have been made a tiny bit faster

Changed files in this update

Depot 2241541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link