Scout Area, Leylines Preview, Journal Improvements and news about the 4th DLC.

Hi folks,

I had originally planned to release this as a larger patch at the end of the month, as it also includes a significant amount of the resources for DLC4, unfortunately, due to some critical bugfixes, it couldn't really wait. Despite that, I'm thrilled to announce that this patch also brings in many exciting new additions for you to enjoy.

But before we get to that, let's talk briefly about what to expect from the upcoming expansion.

Untold Tales and Legends Expansion

As a game developer, I strive to create a rich and immersive world for players to explore and enjoy, but this is a continuous effort that takes a lot of time and planning and can't happen overnight.

Which is why each expansion builds upon the last, offering an ever-increasing level of depth and complexity for those who love the game.

The first expansion introduced low to mid-level content and emphasized the role of allies. The second expansion added mid to high-level content, focusing on new equipment options. And the third expansion brought high to epic-level content, delving into the world's organizations and high-level options.

With the latest expansion, "Untold Tales and Legends," I want to focus more on narrative events and open world interactions, adding even more depth and variety to the game world. Of course, there will also be new cards and enemies, focusing to rejuvenate the variety of the low to mid-levels.

So whether you're looking for a rich and complex world to explore, or simply want to experience the game on its own terms, there's something here for everyone. And I'm excited to continue growing and improving the game with each new expansion.

It's also important to note that each one is not only optional, but also a point where you can stop buying them and still fully enjoy the game. The choice is yours, whether you want to continue your journey with new challenges and adventures, or simply bask in the full experience of the base game.

I planning for a mid-late March release, but that of course is an estimate and by no means a promise.

Community Contests

As a reminder, You all have the chance to get early access to the new expansion through our two community contests that will run the entire February. You can find more details on how to participate.

Back to today's Patch...

Before you embark on your next adventure, you can now scout the area in the world map and get an idea of what enemies you might face.

Quests that are part of a chain now have a link icon in the journal, so you'll know when completing one might lead to more.

And finally, the active Leylines will now be displayed with an icon next to the ripple effects icon.

In addition to that there some community requested changes, that both made perfect sense and I agree that they will increase the tactical depth of the game even further.

First, the removal of permadeath from Conquest and Collector mode was a popular request. This change will allow you to focus more on experimenting in these modes without the fear of losing your progress.

I also added a 4 skull 'Vanilla' mode for those who want to experience the normal difficulty with as few limitations as possible.

You'll now only pay maintenance costs when an exhausted ally becomes active, and allies from Doom or Contract will start exhausted.

Imbue/Split, will now benefit from the secondary Element's attribute bonus too, and you can offset the negative damage from negative Leylines with a positive amplify.

That's all folks!

You can read more details in the patch notes below.

Patch Notes - 06/02 # 1.054.6

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue with Unique allies leveling up much faster.

Decay resistance wasn't showing up on Enemies' information.

Greater (Stun/Freeze/Bewitch) tooltips incorrectly stated that the effect would break after more than x damage is dealt; it will now correctly say that it'll break if x or more damage is dealt.

Stun/Freeze/Bewitch Codex entry was missing the fact that damage can't break more than 4 of their counters.

Fixed an issue with Greater (Stun/Freeze/Bewitch) not accounting for the card level.

Fixed an issue with Enemy Cards using the wrong card frame.

Fixed some perk and card typos.

Community requested Changes

Removed Permadeath from Conquest and Collector.

Added a 4 skull mode 'Vanilla' for the players who want to experience the 'Normal' difficulty with as few limitations as possible.

Changes related to Allies: Maintenance cost is now only paid when an exhausted ally becomes active. Therefore, you will no longer pay a maintenance cost when summoning new allies or if they are already active during their activation phase. If an Active ally participates in a duel, they become Exhausted. If an Exhausted ally participates in a duel, they deal half damage. Allies created from Doom or Contract come into play Exhausted.

Changes related to Imbue/Split: Imbue/Split Damage will now benefit from the secondary Element's attribute bonus. If the card's damage becomes negative due to negative Leylines, a positive amplify can offset that.



QoL Improvements & Misc Changes/Additions