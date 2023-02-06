bugfixes
-fixed boss puzzle not spawning reinforcements
-ranged attacker+abomination bug fixed
-progression labels showed incorrect information
-several descriptions fixed -carrot/goggles, orcgineer, scarecrow, giants belt, fire wand
balance
-easy mode hag boss was too easy. Normal mode spawns big elemental every turn, easy one now alternates between spawning small and big elementals every turn
-normal orcgineer boss now spawns 3 starting pods instead of 2. easy orcgineer boss now spawns 1 starting pod instead of zero
-fire archon boss is reworked
A Bit of Tactics update for 6 February 2023
06.02. Small patch
