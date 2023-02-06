 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

A Bit of Tactics update for 6 February 2023

06.02. Small patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10487463 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

bugfixes
-fixed boss puzzle not spawning reinforcements
-ranged attacker+abomination bug fixed
-progression labels showed incorrect information
-several descriptions fixed -carrot/goggles, orcgineer, scarecrow, giants belt, fire wand
balance
-easy mode hag boss was too easy. Normal mode spawns big elemental every turn, easy one now alternates between spawning small and big elementals every turn
-normal orcgineer boss now spawns 3 starting pods instead of 2. easy orcgineer boss now spawns 1 starting pod instead of zero
-fire archon boss is reworked

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link