Heavyarms Assemble: WWII update for 6 February 2023

Second update on February 6

Share · View all patches · Build 10487459 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. The icon of Stuka bomber has been changed
  2. Scroll bar added to the list of generals
  3. Adjustment of the maximum storage amount of gold and strategy in the resource warehouse
  4. Fixed the problem of not being able to interact when there are no gifts when visiting playing cards
  5. Added more detailed descriptions of some accessories of scientific research

