- The icon of Stuka bomber has been changed
- Scroll bar added to the list of generals
- Adjustment of the maximum storage amount of gold and strategy in the resource warehouse
- Fixed the problem of not being able to interact when there are no gifts when visiting playing cards
- Added more detailed descriptions of some accessories of scientific research
Heavyarms Assemble: WWII update for 6 February 2023
Second update on February 6
