My Big Sister: Remastered update for 6 February 2023

Edits to the Japanese localization

Hello everyone,

This is just a small patch for some edits made to the Japanese version of the game. Hopefully all save files should work without having to roll back.

But, just incase:

Warning: Updating could result in possible corrupted save files, here's how to fix them!

To fix the save file issue, you will have to revert to a previous update. To do this; right click the game in your steam library and go to properties, under the beta tab select the dropdown box and select a rollback version (rollbackver0.2 to be precise) until your save files work again

Changed files in this update

