What do Fried-Chicken and hard drugs have in common? Honestly, a lot more than you'd think, but this was just a snappy tagline to get you to read this round of bug fixes!

Starting with;

Loading time has been optimized with an expected reduction of 50% to most players.

Fixed an issue where having the character's items panel whilst saving would corrupt saves.

Fixed a memory leak where using a heat map overlay in certain conditions would result in a memory leak.

Fixed a (hilarious) issue where the game could not be saved because an employee was stuck attacking the air.

Various runtime optimizations.

And these are the list of updates making it in from the beta branch!

Auto-save has been implemented (save frequency is in the Graphics Settings has a default of 5 minutes, though this can be changed).

The issue causing saves getting stuck at 75% has been fixed, however people with those saves need to start a new one.

Employees will not work on products which you don't have the necessary business license for. (Your employees can finally work a donut shop properly!)

UI updated to make it clearer that you need to upgrade the your business license to produce certain products.

As a reminder: Here is how to backup your save:

Go to;

steamlibrary>Steamapps>common>dopeloop>dnfc_data>streamingassets>facilitydata

and saving the BYTES file in a folder.

If you want to know what's on our radar to fix, check out this thread!, We're still working on the issues here!

We'll continue dealing out fixes as we work our way through to 1.0!

Thank you all for your support!

