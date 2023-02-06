 Skip to content

The Falconeer update for 6 February 2023

Mouse issue fix and titlescreen hang fix (again)

Share · View all patches · Build 10487195

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Two issues have fixes in this patch.
-the recent title screen hangs should be ok now. or not lead to a block
-mouse control in the menus could hang for no reasons, should be fixed

Changed files in this update

The Falconeer Content Depot 1135261
  • Loading history…
