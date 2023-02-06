Hotfix: v.1.0.2

Dear Users!
This is the Broken Universe development team.
Hotfix update version 1.0.2, has applied.
v.1.0.2 Patch Note
Balance
- Troy
Troy's durability has been reduced by up to 30% depending on the difficulty level.
- 2nd Chapter
The difficulty has been lowered by 5-10%.
- 2rd Chapter
The difficulty has been lowered by 5-10%.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the level design of 3rd Chapter Special Stage 6 was produced abnormally.
- Fixed the problem that the 3rd Sub-chapter could not be progressed after stage 2.
Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊
Changed files in this update