Broken Universe - Tower Defense update for 6 February 2023

Hotfix: v.1.0.2

Build 10487190

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Users!
This is the Broken Universe development team.

Hotfix update version 1.0.2, has applied.

v.1.0.2 Patch Note

Balance

  • Troy
    Troy's durability has been reduced by up to 30% depending on the difficulty level.
  • 2nd Chapter
    The difficulty has been lowered by 5-10%.
  • 2rd Chapter
    The difficulty has been lowered by 5-10%.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the level design of 3rd Chapter Special Stage 6 was produced abnormally.
  • Fixed the problem that the 3rd Sub-chapter could not be progressed after stage 2.

Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊




  
