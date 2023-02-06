 Skip to content

Rabat Protocol Playtest update for 6 February 2023

02-06 update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance adjustment

  1. The attack frequency of fairy infantry is increased. Increase HP by 2 points

  2. The V angle of the RL weapon is too large and small to facilitate shooting.

  3. Increase the explosion range of Mills grenade

Problem fix:

  1. Fix the bug that the crab boss will flash when it comes out.

  2. Fix the problem that the test text in the lower left corner disappears.

New skills: 1. Body blocking: You have a [15%] chance to be immune to the damage caused by close enemies.

