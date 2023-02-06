02-06 update

Balance adjustment
-
The attack frequency of fairy infantry is increased. Increase HP by 2 points
-
The V angle of the RL weapon is too large and small to facilitate shooting.
-
Increase the explosion range of Mills grenade
Problem fix:
-
Fix the bug that the crab boss will flash when it comes out.
-
Fix the problem that the test text in the lower left corner disappears.
New skills: 1. Body blocking: You have a [15%] chance to be immune to the damage caused by close enemies.
Changed files in this update