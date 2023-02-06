Change: Precision Mode now has a more solid gun feel instead of more physic-based.
Change: Precision Mode now uses the Economy system for loadouts instead of pre-made loadouts.
Change: Economy Mode money reward reduced for losing streak and losing a round overall.
Fixed: in TDM mode the majority of AIs are on the opposite team instead of being even for each team.
Fixed: in VS AI mode the AIs are randomly placed at the start of each round instead of their own base.
Fixed: in Mutation/Horde Mode the Special Power won't get recharged for the surviving players.
LIGHTNING Playtest update for 6 February 2023
Patch 1.0.0.4_1
