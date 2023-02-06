 Skip to content

Beach Cafe: Caribbean Sand update for 6 February 2023

Version 1.1 is here!

Build 10487060 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We bring you version 1.1 of Beach Cafe: Caribbean Sand.

  • Have you ever used "a certain item" in "that room" more than once and the adventure didn't let you move forward? Well, that's not a problem anymore.

  • Now you can read family letters and notes in English. What a relief!

  • We know we made it hard for you with the Master of Mystery achievement; so we've made it a little easier, now you have 3 min :-)

  • We've called attention to some evil goblins that didn't let you unlock a couple of achievements. Fortunately they have come to their senses.

We hope you continue to enjoy and we look forward to seeing you in chapter 2!

Killbug team

