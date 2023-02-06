Version 1.1 is here!

We bring you version 1.1 of Beach Cafe: Caribbean Sand.
Have you ever used "a certain item" in "that room" more than once and the adventure didn't let you move forward? Well, that's not a problem anymore.
Now you can read family letters and notes in English. What a relief!
We know we made it hard for you with the Master of Mystery achievement; so we've made it a little easier, now you have 3 min :-)
We've called attention to some evil goblins that didn't let you unlock a couple of achievements. Fortunately they have come to their senses.
We hope you continue to enjoy and we look forward to seeing you in chapter 2!
Killbug team
