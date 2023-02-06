Version 1.0.00 Update

Hello. I am a developer.

The 1.0.00 update, which can be said to be the last content update, has been carried out.

The changes in this 1.0.00 build are as follows.

Chapter 6 has been updated and the story of Part 1 has been completed. Level 2 weapons and materials have been changed in Chapter 3. The increase in favorability after battle has been increased.

If you have any issues or bugs with this patch, please email us at lwjin81@gmail.com.

We will inform you about the situation of the game and the company later through a letter from the developer.

We hope all users who have played our game have a happy day.

Thank you.