Version 1.0.00 Update

Hello. I am a developer.
The 1.0.00 update, which can be said to be the last content update, has been carried out.
- The changes in this 1.0.00 build are as follows.
- Chapter 6 has been updated and the story of Part 1 has been completed.
- Level 2 weapons and materials have been changed in Chapter 3.
- The increase in favorability after battle has been increased.
If you have any issues or bugs with this patch, please email us at lwjin81@gmail.com.
We will inform you about the situation of the game and the company later through a letter from the developer.
We hope all users who have played our game have a happy day.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update