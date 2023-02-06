Still there are bugs though we have changed the core mechanichs to a more creative ones and much more playable.
Gladiators Of The Arena update for 6 February 2023
V 1.0975 Role et gladius soon getting there to a fully fledged game.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Gladiators of the arena Depot 791741
