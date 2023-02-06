Table Ball 1.6.2.0
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed Steamworks Not Initialized in console.
-- The game now properly warns the user if the game is started and Steam is not detected
-
Fixed "some achievements still not working"
Changes
-
Changed how the game sends score updates to steam.
-- Basically the game will get the stat from steam and add one to it every time a point is earnt.
-- Earning score achievements should no longer take hours
-
The game now has a 10% chance of the ball becoming any powerup
If there are any issues in this build please send a report to our bug tracker
Changed files in this update