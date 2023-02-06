 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Table Ball update for 6 February 2023

Table Ball 1.6.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10486924 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Table Ball 1.6.2.0

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Steamworks Not Initialized in console.
    -- The game now properly warns the user if the game is started and Steam is not detected

  • Fixed "some achievements still not working"

Changes

  • Changed how the game sends score updates to steam.
    -- Basically the game will get the stat from steam and add one to it every time a point is earnt.
    -- Earning score achievements should no longer take hours

  • The game now has a 10% chance of the ball becoming any powerup

If there are any issues in this build please send a report to our bug tracker

Changed files in this update

Depot 2094091
  • Loading history…
Depot 2094092
  • Loading history…
Depot 2094093
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link