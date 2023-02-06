Balance by Community - 0.42x0874a

To all crews... The main command module has received a large number of orders. Allow for protocol edits!

Hi everyone who follows the updates. This time our community has expanded a lot! It means a lot to me, the last two weeks we have been chatting to you and listening to all your feedback on our Discord server. And this update will introduce the fixes and suggestions that we have highlighted! Before I start talking about the update, I want to say thank you for your interest!

And now let's get to the update:

The most popular thing you asked for is a balance of asteroid mining:

-I've sped up asteroid mining by 3 times.

Also a lot of people said that "Gravity hook" should be improved, I decided to improve it a bit:

Gravity hook speed 2 → 6.

Range Hook 16 → 30.

Hook Radius 0.27 → 0.35

I was not very surprised when I saw that when mining the debris they turned into something unknown. The reason for this is the deformation of objects still in prototype stage, but I still tried to limit the appearance of this kind of bug. Now the debris won't shrink very much.

Preparing for the new builds:

Most likely the first thing that will come up in the next updates will be new builds. For this reason I have redesigned the UI at Blueprint. And also according to your wishes I have split the buildings into Inside and Outside buildings. Now if you want to build a wall inside or outside the ship, you need to select it.

This will probably not be visible to you, but the ship's flight system was redesigned. Sometimes players get a bug that their ship goes into radiation zone, but now this should not be the case.

I tried to rework the lighting and now the game looks brighter than it was. Soon I will add brightness settings, etc.

The option to re-assign any control buttons has been added!

Now let's go over the list of fixes: