- Fixed the issue that would sometimes cause interaction only working on half of the screen
- Fixed player getting stuck in washing station after dismounting
- New people looking to adopt a horse should generate normally now
- More horse names!
- Fixed the issue that caused players to get stuck while giving a snack
- Fixed the issue that blocked the player while giving an animal up to adopt while trying to use a leash or a halter at the same time
- Player character should no longer be teleported to the old shelter after getting back from the free run map
- Removed duplication of cats after adoption
- Added missing horse cravings
- Changed "Alligator appeared" notification to be more descriptive to indicate that it's a plush toy
- Fixed doubling of perks in humans
- Corrected filtering of shop items
- Corrected puppy tissue sounds
- Corrected shovel's animation
- Horse name should now show correctly while a camera is on a tripod
- Added tooltip to washing station
- Added cotton swab description
- Puppies' and kittens' traits should no longer mix with horse traits
- Added perk descriptions in e-mails
- Corrected some colliders in build mode
- Removed overlapping backgrounds on humans' list
- Fixed showing 'too long not cared for' warning while assigning horse to a washing station
- Fixed translation in no straw in stall perk
- Disabled horse washing station in the main shelter - it is only available in horse shelter (as there is only use for it there)
- Fixed few Horse Shelter DLC decorations: backless bench, director's chair, saddle shelf, portable horse tack storage box, pole lamp, trunk, saddle cart, wheelbarrow
- 'Likes and don't likes riding' perks have been fixed an should no longer appear on the same horse
Animal Shelter update for 6 February 2023
Patch 1.2.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
