 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Animal Shelter update for 6 February 2023

Patch 1.2.7

Share · View all patches · Build 10486853 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the issue that would sometimes cause interaction only working on half of the screen
  • Fixed player getting stuck in washing station after dismounting
  • New people looking to adopt a horse should generate normally now
  • More horse names!
  • Fixed the issue that caused players to get stuck while giving a snack
  • Fixed the issue that blocked the player while giving an animal up to adopt while trying to use a leash or a halter at the same time
  • Player character should no longer be teleported to the old shelter after getting back from the free run map
  • Removed duplication of cats after adoption
  • Added missing horse cravings
  • Changed "Alligator appeared" notification to be more descriptive to indicate that it's a plush toy
  • Fixed doubling of perks in humans
  • Corrected filtering of shop items
  • Corrected puppy tissue sounds
  • Corrected shovel's animation
  • Horse name should now show correctly while a camera is on a tripod
  • Added tooltip to washing station
  • Added cotton swab description
  • Puppies' and kittens' traits should no longer mix with horse traits
  • Added perk descriptions in e-mails
  • Corrected some colliders in build mode
  • Removed overlapping backgrounds on humans' list
  • Fixed showing 'too long not cared for' warning while assigning horse to a washing station
  • Fixed translation in no straw in stall perk
  • Disabled horse washing station in the main shelter - it is only available in horse shelter (as there is only use for it there)
  • Fixed few Horse Shelter DLC decorations: backless bench, director's chair, saddle shelf, portable horse tack storage box, pole lamp, trunk, saddle cart, wheelbarrow
  • 'Likes and don't likes riding' perks have been fixed an should no longer appear on the same horse

Changed files in this update

Animal Shelter Content Depot 1239321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link