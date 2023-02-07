Patch Notes 1.0.25

Share · View all patches · Build 10486820 · Last edited 7 February 2023 – 15:06:15 UTC by Wendy

Rejects,

Here are the notes for patch 1.0.25 which just went live on Steam. As mentioned in the Comm-Link released last week this patch is focused on fixes for Blessings, and also balance changes for weapons.

Later this week we will also be releasing a Dev Blog talking about changes to Crafting, Sire Melk’s Requisitorium and the Armoury Exchange!

As requested through feedback, this time we will be trailing a slightly different format to the patch notes with the notes sorted by class where possible. Please let us know how you feel about this change and if you have any further feedback on our Patch Notes.

Now onto the patch notes:

OGRYN

Blessings, Feats and Abilities:

Fixed an issue where Skullbreaker's ‘Intimidating Presence’ was a multiplier instead of modifier.[\list]

Skullbreaker tweaks: Reduced the damage reduction from ‘Hard as Nails’ per nearby knocked down or incapacitated ally from 25% -> 20% (Max 75% -> Max 60%) 'Hard as Nails' now only counts allies within 20 meters. Fixed an issue with ‘Raging Bull’ where only the second attack was empowered, and now it will trigger on all melee attacks. Reduced the bonus damage from ‘Raging Bull’ from 5% -> 2.5%

Added a HUD Icon to Skullbreaker feat 'Hard as Nails'.

ZEALOT

Blessings, Feats and Abilities:

Preacher tweaks: Increased the toughness bonus from ‘Purify in Blood’ from 50% -> 75%. Reduced the toughness damage reduction from ‘Faith Restored’ from 75% -> 50%.



PSYKER

Blessings, Feats and Abilities:

Fixed an issue where ‘Warp Charge’ cost would incorrectly increase when using ‘Brain Burst’.

Fixed issue where Psykinetic abilities sometimes would get interrupted by being stunned.

Psykinetic tweaks: Increased the damage bonus gained from ‘Warp Siphon’ by 3% -> 4% per Warp Charge ‘Warp Siphon’ charges will now fall off gradually Increased the damage and stagger of ‘Brain Burst’ by 10%. Increased the damage taken by the target from 15% -> 25% when using ‘Cerebral Lacerations

Fixed issue where 'Kinetic Overload' could target dead enemies.

VETERAN

Blessings, Feats and Abilities:

Fixed issue where 'Counterfire' didn't increase weakspot damage by an additional 25%.

Fixed issue where 'Counterfire' and 'Sustained Fire' would refresh 'Volley Fire' on Ogryn kills.

Raised the reload speed received from blessing 'Speedload' from 0.04 -> 0.14 on the highest rarity.

Sharpshooter tweaks: Increased the amount of toughness replenished from ‘Exhilarating Takedown’ and ‘Covering Fire’ from 10% -> 15% Increased the amount of stamina restored by Duck and Dive from 20% -> 30%



Weapons

Smoothed out the animations and removed the jitteriness from Columnus Mk II Braced Autogun, Graia Mk IV Braced Autogun and Agripinaa Mk VIII Braced Autogun transitions between weapon special and hip-fire.

Fixed a bug where the Lawbringer Mk VI Combat Shotgun would be unaffected by weapon stats when firing directly after reloading.

Fixed an issue where the damage stats for primary attacks with M35 Magnacore Mk II Plasma Gun showed lower values than the actual damage.

Fixed an issue where the Orestes Mk IV Assault Chainaxe wouldn't trigger 'Bloodthirsty' on all attacks.

Fixed an issue that could cause a crash when doing a Push Follow-up Attack with Obscurus Mk II Blaze Force Sword and rapidly switching to your Ranged Weapon.

Tweaked damage output from all Rippergun weapons against Carapace Armour from 0.01 -> 0.05.

Tweaked the damage output of the Foe-Rend Mk V Ripper Gun and the Foe-Rend Mk VI Ripper Gun from 200,400 -> 250,500.

Increased the ammo count of the Foe-Rend Mk V Ripper Gun to be in line with the Foe-Rend Mk II Ripper Gun and Foe-Rend Mk VI Ripper Gun.

Changes to the Lorenz Mk V Kickback: Increased reload speed base value by 35% Increased damage modifier against Carapace Armor from 0 -> 0.05 Increased damage against Maniac enemies from x0.9 -> x1.0 Increased ranged cleave from 1.5 -> 2.5. Increased ammo reserve base values by 5 Increased minimum effectiveness range to 5-> 8 and maximum effective range 8 -> 15.

Krourk Mk VI Cleaver and Krourk Mk IV Cleaver's stab attacks now deal increased damage to Flak Armor (from 0.8 -> 1) and Carapace Armor (from 0.05 -> 0.25). Stab attack damage to Flak Carapace and Resistant increased from 1 -> 1.1.

Increased the sweep speed on the Krourk Mk IV Cleaver’s 2nd heavy attack by 30%. Chain time into 2nd heavy attack from other actions is decreased by 0.15s.

Fixed a bug where weapon special couldn't be used while blocking for all Cleavers.

"Brunt Special" Mk I Bully Club 2nd heavy attacks sweep speed increased by 30% and chain time into it from other actions is decreased by 0.15s.

Tweaked the Orestes Mk IV Assault Chainaxe so that the first heavy attack is slightly more horizontal so you can cleave through more enemies.

"Changes to Vraks Mk III Headhunter Autogun, Vraks Mk VII Headhunter Autogun and Agripinaa Mk VIII Headhunter Autogun:

Raised damage vs Flak Armored enemies from 0.75 -> 1.0

Raised damage vs Unyielding enemies from 0.75 -> 1.0

Toned down horizontal recoil and made all three rifles easier to handle

Raised impact for Agripinaa Mk VIII Headhunter Autogun from 9 to 15

Increased average clip size for Vraks Mk III Headhunter Autogun and Agripinaa Mk VIII Headhunter Autogun to 40

Increased average clip size for Vraks Mk VII Headhunter Autogun to 30

Increased damage and impact to heavy attacks with the Orestes Mk IV Assault Chainaxe and allowed it to damage one more target while cleaving.

Increased sweep speed of push follow-up attack by 20% and decreased chain time to block by 0.33s and to attack by 0.05s.

Fixed instances with the Krourk Mk VI Cleaver, Krourk Mk IV Cleaver and the Blastoom Mk III Grenadier Gauntlet where on certain attacks you could miss an enemy with a swing when standing extremely close to them.

Increased Lorenz Mk V Kickback damage range from 850-1150 -> 900-1350.

Fixed issue where Cadia Mk IV Assault Chainsword stab push attack applied 'Bloodletting' more often than it should.

Curios

Fixed an issue where Curios with Stamina perks would apply +1 instead of the correct amount.

Enemies

Tweaks to Scab Shooter: Reduced damage from shots by 20% Increased base aim duration before shot from 0.2 - 0.45 to 0.3 - 0.5 (scaled down by difficulty) Increased base cooldown after shot from 2.0 - 2.5 to 2.25 - 2.75 (scaled down by difficulty)



Cosmetics

Fixed clipping issues with the Nomanus Mk VI Surge Force Staff.

Fixed issues regarding trinket orientations.

Fixed clipping and texture issues with female veteran cosmetics.

Fixes and Tweaks