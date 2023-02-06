 Skip to content

Make Her Cum update for 6 February 2023

Post Release Hot Fixes and QL Improvements

FIX AND QUALITY LIFE IMPROVEMENTS

  • fix issue with the HUD not being clickable in Character Creator UI
  • fix dick not appearing in the Character Creator
  • when editing dick, now all the clothes using the pelvis are invisible
  • dick was not visible when required panty was turned off
  • fix an issue with saving Custom/ Edited girls
  • button on left navigation was missing tool tip widget
  • toggle sound on left navigation is now only affecting music
  • fix message for required clothes

Added

  • new option in left nav to toggle the tools visibility
  • audio in the setting is synced with audio on left navigation and vice versa
  • add voice audio options

Changed files in this update

