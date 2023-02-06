 Skip to content

Lovely Planet Remix update for 6 February 2023

Hotfix 40.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10486596 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed issue where the back button in the Credits Menu would fall through to the playlist covers and shuffle button

Changed files in this update

Lovely Planet Remix WIN Depot 1604781
  • Loading history…
Lovely Planet Remix OSX Depot Depot 1604782
  • Loading history…
