2023-02-06 Update

At the same time as the first release, thanks to more players than expected, it is a great help in working! If you have any bugs or problems with the game while playing the game, I would appreciate it if you would actively send comments and e-mails!

In Pandora, an inconsistency in the output of the result window was found and corrected.

It has been corrected because there was a point where the production that originally occurred when going from 9 to 10 units per level occurred when going from 8 to 9.

Increased the scroll wheel speed for reading each character's profile in Unit Management.

It is a part that can be seen in detail by pulling the profile with the mouse point as well as the wheel of the mouse, but it is judged that the majority of people use the mouse wheel to scroll through, so the speed of turning the mouse wheel has been increased.

If you want to enjoy the game again after clearing all the contents of the 1st playthrough, if you initialize in the option window for the 2nd playthrough, the skip button for all dialogues will be activated.

In the second round, I added a skip button because it was judged that it was better to quickly move on to what I already knew. Please try to find hidden achievements by taking more various characteristics.

Fixed the issue where Annabella's motion freezes after using a specific skill in the hard mode boss.

5.Fixed the issue where the victory sign was not displayed when clearing hard mode.

6.Fixed hard mode Anabella's basic flat animation was not displayed.