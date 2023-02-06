First Dread Templar Patch Is Here!

Greetings Templars,

Dread Templar's full version has been out for almost two weeks now and it's time for the first patch! We have addressed many of the issues you've pointed out and we will keep doing so! For now, read the patch notes and let us know how you like the game by writing a review. Also if you find anything else in the game you'd like to report, feel free to start a discussion here on Steam.

P.S.: Yes, we heard you and removed that annoying jumping sound effect.

Patch Notes

Bugs / Issues:

Fixed an issue of an incorrect stat in E4M1: the max secrets amount should be 8.

Fixed an issue where a blood gem was not displayed correctly in E3M5, you can now find it before the boss fight.

Fixed an issue that the super secret could be activated directly in E5M2.

Fixed an issue that 2 health packs were blocked by an invisible wall in E4M4.

Music/SFX:

Replaced the incorrect music in E4M2.

Fixed an issue of the character's jumping sound effect.

Performance:

Improved display issues in E5M2, E5M3.

Runes:

Golden rune "Roar" obtained in E4M6's super secret and its description is now displayed correctly.

Adjusted ammo consumption when using the golden rune "Roar".

The silver rune "Inferno Gauntlets Expansion III" can now be found in a secret place in E5M1.

The silver rune "Trap Launcher Expansion III" can now be found in a secret place in E4M5.

Addition Functions:

F11: Fast switching between default / HUD off / All UI off.

Thank you for your attention!