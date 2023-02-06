 Skip to content

Vradark's Revenge update for 6 February 2023

Bugfix: mouse options in the menu now work as expected

Build 10486279 · Last edited by Wendy

Dear players,

We are happy to announce that we just have released an update with a small bugfix. Now menu options "mouse sensitivity" and "swap mouse buttons" in the Settings menu work as expected.

Happy playing!

