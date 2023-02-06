 Skip to content

Soccer Clubs 足球经理人 update for 6 February 2023

Update Maintenance Announcement

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear managers:

We will update and maintain the game at the following time,

During the maintenance period, all managers are requested to quit the game to avoid unnecessary losses.

We apologize for the inconvenience caused to all managers.

Please continue to support "Soccer Clubs Football Manager" in the future.

Maintenance time:
0:00 on February 7, 2023

Maintenance content

  1. Fix the problem that turning off the game sound in the settings and restarting the game is invalid;
  2. Fix the problem that after the acceleration of the setting interface, the game is invalid after restarting;
  3. Modify the problem that the pop-up window of the second season is displayed every time you log in;
  4. Modify the problem of partial loading exception;
  5. Fix Messi model abnormalities and other issues.

