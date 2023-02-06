Update Notes for Alpha 11

Share · View all patches · Build 10485994 · Last edited 6 February 2023 – 08:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hi Everyone,

Warplane Quest Playtest - Alpha 11 is now available on Steam!

This update adds a reworked mission Death from Above (now called "The Four Horsemen"), a destructible chemical factory, improved visual effects and more.

Make sure to join the Playtest on our Discord to try out this update: https://discord.gg/32SQtMFUzd

New Content

Added a destroyable chemical plant to The Four Horsemen mission and the Free Flight mode

Some missions now have their own unique theme music tracks that play in the main menu

New Features

Added tutorials across multiple missions to gradually learn controls instead of showing the whole control scheme at the beginning

It is now possible to control the cursor in menus with a gamepad

Campaign Changes

The Four Horsemen (formerly Death from Above) is now the first mission in the campaign as it shows some of the best game features and it acts as a prologue

Slightly reduced fog in the Secret Messages mission to improve visibility

Added a short animation with information about date/place of the mission

Death from Above

Renamed the mission to "The Four Horsemen"

The main objective is now to drop bombs on a chemical plant in Ludwigshafen

The player now controls the plane and bombs, the AI controls all the guns. This way new players can practice flying without worrying about shooting guns

Updated the mission description

Added dialogues between the plane crew members using AI generated voices

Added an airship over the airship hangar. The player needs to fly through the hangar to hide from it.

Added ambience sounds to increase tension

Observation balloons start spawning later in the mission so that player has enough time to learn controls

Reduced hill height in the beginning of mission so that the player won't crash before learning the controls

Added a short animation with information about date/place of the mission

Increased wind and lightning/thunder intensity

It is no longer possible to damage the fuel tank of the player plane

Added a cliffhanger ending

Balance Changes

Made hit boxes for FlaK and A7V smaller so that infantry close to them can be hit with bullets

Made FlaK model smaller so that it better reflects real life size

Increased FlaK hit points

Reduced frequency of spawning ground enemies in the Free Flight mode

Increased the range of friendly AI gunners

UI Changes

Added badges to the hangar screen which show how many new planes, weapons, skins and ability points have been unlocked

Made button design flat to match other UI elements

Removed "Options" title text to save some space in the Options dialog

Improved look of the Load Game dialog

Added wishlist buttons to the main menu, pause menu and quit dialog

Added discord, feedback and report a bug buttons to the main menu

Other Changes

Added new particle effects and sounds for bullets hitting grass, rock, metal, flesh, fabric, brick, wood, glass and mud

Weather in the main menu now corresponds with the weather in the last unlocked mission

Made section length distances more consistent in the free flight and missions (e.g. forest, cave, pass)

Free Flight button in the hangar is now hidden until the first mission is completed

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug which made it impossible to collect all pigeons in the Secret Messages mission

Fixed a bug where leaking fuel would "hang" in the air after destroying a plane

Fixed a bug where outpost would sometimes spawn already destroyed

Outposts are no longer spawning on steep hills

Fixed a bug where bullet hitting terrain rocks would result in a grass impact sound and particle system

Fixed a bug where multiple ground enemies would spawn on the same spot

As always, thanks for playing Warplane Quest!

Martin