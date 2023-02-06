 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warplane Quest Playtest update for 6 February 2023

Update Notes for Alpha 11

Share · View all patches · Build 10485994 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Everyone,

Warplane Quest Playtest - Alpha 11 is now available on Steam!

This update adds a reworked mission Death from Above (now called "The Four Horsemen"), a destructible chemical factory, improved visual effects and more.

Make sure to join the Playtest on our Discord to try out this update: https://discord.gg/32SQtMFUzd

New Content
  • Added a destroyable chemical plant to The Four Horsemen mission and the Free Flight mode
  • Some missions now have their own unique theme music tracks that play in the main menu
New Features
  • Added tutorials across multiple missions to gradually learn controls instead of showing the whole control scheme at the beginning
  • It is now possible to control the cursor in menus with a gamepad
Campaign Changes
  • The Four Horsemen (formerly Death from Above) is now the first mission in the campaign as it shows some of the best game features and it acts as a prologue
  • Slightly reduced fog in the Secret Messages mission to improve visibility
  • Added a short animation with information about date/place of the mission

Death from Above

  • Renamed the mission to "The Four Horsemen"
  • The main objective is now to drop bombs on a chemical plant in Ludwigshafen
  • The player now controls the plane and bombs, the AI controls all the guns. This way new players can practice flying without worrying about shooting guns
  • Updated the mission description
  • Added dialogues between the plane crew members using AI generated voices
  • Added an airship over the airship hangar. The player needs to fly through the hangar to hide from it.
  • Added ambience sounds to increase tension
  • Observation balloons start spawning later in the mission so that player has enough time to learn controls
  • Reduced hill height in the beginning of mission so that the player won't crash before learning the controls
  • Added a short animation with information about date/place of the mission
  • Increased wind and lightning/thunder intensity
  • It is no longer possible to damage the fuel tank of the player plane
  • Added a cliffhanger ending
Balance Changes
  • Made hit boxes for FlaK and A7V smaller so that infantry close to them can be hit with bullets
  • Made FlaK model smaller so that it better reflects real life size
  • Increased FlaK hit points
  • Reduced frequency of spawning ground enemies in the Free Flight mode
  • Increased the range of friendly AI gunners
UI Changes
  • Added badges to the hangar screen which show how many new planes, weapons, skins and ability points have been unlocked
  • Made button design flat to match other UI elements
  • Removed "Options" title text to save some space in the Options dialog
  • Improved look of the Load Game dialog
  • Added wishlist buttons to the main menu, pause menu and quit dialog
  • Added discord, feedback and report a bug buttons to the main menu
Other Changes
  • Added new particle effects and sounds for bullets hitting grass, rock, metal, flesh, fabric, brick, wood, glass and mud
  • Weather in the main menu now corresponds with the weather in the last unlocked mission
  • Made section length distances more consistent in the free flight and missions (e.g. forest, cave, pass)
  • Free Flight button in the hangar is now hidden until the first mission is completed
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug which made it impossible to collect all pigeons in the Secret Messages mission
  • Fixed a bug where leaking fuel would "hang" in the air after destroying a plane
  • Fixed a bug where outpost would sometimes spawn already destroyed
  • Outposts are no longer spawning on steep hills
  • Fixed a bug where bullet hitting terrain rocks would result in a grass impact sound and particle system
  • Fixed a bug where multiple ground enemies would spawn on the same spot

As always, thanks for playing Warplane Quest!

Martin

Changed files in this update

Depot 2067841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link