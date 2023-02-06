Update Notes for Alpha 11

Hi Everyone,
Warplane Quest Playtest - Alpha 11 is now available on Steam!
This update adds a reworked mission Death from Above (now called "The Four Horsemen"), a destructible chemical factory, improved visual effects and more.
Make sure to join the Playtest on our Discord to try out this update: https://discord.gg/32SQtMFUzd
New Content
- Added a destroyable chemical plant to The Four Horsemen mission and the Free Flight mode
- Some missions now have their own unique theme music tracks that play in the main menu
New Features
- Added tutorials across multiple missions to gradually learn controls instead of showing the whole control scheme at the beginning
- It is now possible to control the cursor in menus with a gamepad
Campaign Changes
- The Four Horsemen (formerly Death from Above) is now the first mission in the campaign as it shows some of the best game features and it acts as a prologue
- Slightly reduced fog in the Secret Messages mission to improve visibility
- Added a short animation with information about date/place of the mission
Death from Above
- Renamed the mission to "The Four Horsemen"
- The main objective is now to drop bombs on a chemical plant in Ludwigshafen
- The player now controls the plane and bombs, the AI controls all the guns. This way new players can practice flying without worrying about shooting guns
- Updated the mission description
- Added dialogues between the plane crew members using AI generated voices
- Added an airship over the airship hangar. The player needs to fly through the hangar to hide from it.
- Added ambience sounds to increase tension
- Observation balloons start spawning later in the mission so that player has enough time to learn controls
- Reduced hill height in the beginning of mission so that the player won't crash before learning the controls
- Added a short animation with information about date/place of the mission
- Increased wind and lightning/thunder intensity
- It is no longer possible to damage the fuel tank of the player plane
- Added a cliffhanger ending
Balance Changes
- Made hit boxes for FlaK and A7V smaller so that infantry close to them can be hit with bullets
- Made FlaK model smaller so that it better reflects real life size
- Increased FlaK hit points
- Reduced frequency of spawning ground enemies in the Free Flight mode
- Increased the range of friendly AI gunners
UI Changes
- Added badges to the hangar screen which show how many new planes, weapons, skins and ability points have been unlocked
- Made button design flat to match other UI elements
- Removed "Options" title text to save some space in the Options dialog
- Improved look of the Load Game dialog
- Added wishlist buttons to the main menu, pause menu and quit dialog
- Added discord, feedback and report a bug buttons to the main menu
Other Changes
- Added new particle effects and sounds for bullets hitting grass, rock, metal, flesh, fabric, brick, wood, glass and mud
- Weather in the main menu now corresponds with the weather in the last unlocked mission
- Made section length distances more consistent in the free flight and missions (e.g. forest, cave, pass)
- Free Flight button in the hangar is now hidden until the first mission is completed
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug which made it impossible to collect all pigeons in the Secret Messages mission
- Fixed a bug where leaking fuel would "hang" in the air after destroying a plane
- Fixed a bug where outpost would sometimes spawn already destroyed
- Outposts are no longer spawning on steep hills
- Fixed a bug where bullet hitting terrain rocks would result in a grass impact sound and particle system
- Fixed a bug where multiple ground enemies would spawn on the same spot
As always, thanks for playing Warplane Quest!
Martin
Changed files in this update