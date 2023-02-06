 Skip to content

Deducto update for 6 February 2023

Deducto 2 Free Demo Available!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Deducto 2 is playable from Feb 6-13th as part of the Steam Next Fest!!

Check out the game ahead of release, and please share feedback with us!
Click here to play -> Deducto 2

