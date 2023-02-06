Balance 97.261/100 Update #11

Balance 97.261/100 Version Beta 0.9.5.0
Hi everyone.
Thanks to the players for testing the game and suggestions.
The updates:
- Continuously updated the acknowledgement list.
- Added the feature of batch operation by directly clicking the "Music" or "Sound" button on the options page.
- Fixed the problem that it will enter Chapter 4 at the beginning.
Thanks to the Test Players:
Justus, XiLanFang, Mewsturbo,
JiangShangJiu, MingRiSuiXiang, YeYangP,
DumplingTurbo, KAAAAZUUUUMAAAA,
D.S.Alonso, wiuuuuuuuuuu, CerberusC,
Wcraft, Helibrolilare, MuMuXingYan, AlotJemk,
PixelPanda, Nayuki, Snownee, SanQiu,
Kanericky, fish349, LiuHaowei, Cerf,
W1NT3R1226, Kamo, Calamities, FuPeng
Please enjoy the game. Thank you for your playing.
If you have any suggestions or anything else, please contact me liujiajun@qq.com .
Liujiajun
February 6, 2023
