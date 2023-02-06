Balance 97.261/100 Update #11

Share · View all patches · Build 10485835 · Last edited 6 February 2023 – 08:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Balance 97.261/100 Version Beta 0.9.5.0

Hi everyone.

Thanks to the players for testing the game and suggestions.

The updates:

Continuously updated the acknowledgement list.

Added the feature of batch operation by directly clicking the "Music" or "Sound" button on the options page.

Fixed the problem that it will enter Chapter 4 at the beginning.

Thanks to the Test Players:

Justus, XiLanFang, Mewsturbo,

JiangShangJiu, MingRiSuiXiang, YeYangP,

DumplingTurbo, KAAAAZUUUUMAAAA,

D.S.Alonso, wiuuuuuuuuuu, CerberusC,

Wcraft, Helibrolilare, MuMuXingYan, AlotJemk,

PixelPanda, Nayuki, Snownee, SanQiu,

Kanericky, fish349, LiuHaowei, Cerf,

W1NT3R1226, Kamo, Calamities, FuPeng

Please enjoy the game. Thank you for your playing.

If you have any suggestions or anything else, please contact me liujiajun@qq.com .

Liujiajun

February 6, 2023