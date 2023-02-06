Version V0.52.004 patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10485724 · Last edited 6 February 2023 – 08:09:08 UTC by Wendy

The contents of patch V0.52.004 are as follows

Fixed the problem of jumping in the air when switching roles, the character falls straight down. Fixed the problem of Nia ↓→+X not releasing skills with joystick. fixed in the subject one, subject two simulation training, play animation when entering the menu to exit the game. Load the game again the camera display is not normal. fixed the problem that Nia back to the room plot, immediately after the archive, and then the menu to exit the game and then load the archive, can not trigger the bath plot.

We will continue to fix bugs and collect feedback from around the world, thank you for your support!