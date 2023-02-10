Mimicry Now Available in Early Access

Hello all!

We are very excited today to be entering Mimicry into the beginnings of its early access stage. Presently in its new Beta state, there are only the barebones features of the game. We want to make sure with the help of the community that the core features are fun and properly playable before we get into expanding the game.

As stated above, we kept the list of features small for this release. This way we can make sure that what is out now is high enough quality, while also building potential interest for what is to come. Let's take a look at what got released today, shall we?

Floor 2

Learn the ways of the dungeon, and more importantly the mechanics of how to play the game. This floor will help you master the skills of stealth and combat, as well as provide you with some loot to get you going.

Floor 3

Delve deeper into the dungeon to find a much larger and more maze-like space. Work your way through this floor to build yourself up and get rid of those pesky humans.

Human Enemies

Peasant - Sad conscripts who have no skills at all. They do however have swords and can hurt you if there are a lot of them. I'd recommend practicing your cautious skills on these lads first.

Soldier - The bread and butter of any army. These guys pack a bit more of a wallop, and make up the majority of humans you'll find when exploring the dungeon.

Knight - Heavy hitters whose shiny armor is very special to them. There are very few knights, and the only spawn on more difficult levels. The move slower but do a lot more damage, and one could easily kill you with the help of a few soldiers or peasants.

Golden Knight - A suit of gold armor that seems to just walk around on its own. These knights are the most deadly of all, but drop a lot of money and valuable loot when killed. They have too much health to be stealth killed.

Stealth and Suspicion

Suspicion Bar - Your suspicion bar tracks how much enemies think you are a chest or a mimic. With low suspicion, they will think you're a loot chest and will try to open you, setting you up nicely for kills. At high suspicion, they'll investigate or just attack you. Moving or other actions will raise your suspicion if you're seen.

Stealth Attacks - With medium or low suspicion, you can eat enemies in front of you to instantly kill them and pick up all their items. Be cautions, however, as this will raise your suspicion all the way if you are seen.

Merchants

Each floor has its own merchant mimic for you to find. They sell you different selections of items, and will buy different items from you, meaning you'll need to go between floors and merchants to get and sell the right items.

With the game being so young, we greatly look forward to interacting with the community to help it grow. If any of you playing have any bugs to report, or feedback to give, be it positive or negative, please do so as that will help us and all future players a lot. We only ask that any feedback and criticism is kept constructive so we can use it to better the gameplay experience.

With that being said, we hope you look forward to playing Mimicry, and will enjoy this truly ridiculous game.

Noah & Grayson Hernandez,

Voyde Studios Founders