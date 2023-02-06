Carth Alpha 1.92a1

~Fixed flooring in Alchemist House

~Adjusted welcome message

~Added Sfx to shields

~Separated Normal Enemies and Demons into categories

~Demons and Normal enemies now fight each other

~Fixed Loading screen issue

~Fixed issue with Deciduous Rock harvesting

~Fixed misspelled Horse Stables

~Added dozens more enemy and demo spawners around Viernes

~Fixed issue with Ocean underwater rendering far from 0,0,0

~Added combat tutorial

~Fixed X bow damage

~Fixed arrow damage

~Fixed Undead Combat