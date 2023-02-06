Carth Alpha 1.92a1
~Fixed flooring in Alchemist House
~Adjusted welcome message
~Added Sfx to shields
~Separated Normal Enemies and Demons into categories
~Demons and Normal enemies now fight each other
~Fixed Loading screen issue
~Fixed issue with Deciduous Rock harvesting
~Fixed misspelled Horse Stables
~Added dozens more enemy and demo spawners around Viernes
~Fixed issue with Ocean underwater rendering far from 0,0,0
~Added combat tutorial
~Fixed X bow damage
~Fixed arrow damage
~Fixed Undead Combat
Carth Playtest update for 6 February 2023
