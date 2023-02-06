 Skip to content

Directly Drink Milk from Cow update for 6 February 2023

Directly Drink milk from Cow 1.32.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10485645 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Set the main character's rotational axis back as soon as the bell on the smart phone rings during the meal and milking periods

