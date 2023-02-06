 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Battle Chess: Game of Kings™ update for 6 February 2023

Resource manager fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 10485623 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

On occassion, the resource manager used in Battlechess would leak some memory. Leaking memory is bad. This issue is fixed.

Changed files in this update

Battle Chess Content Depot 200151
  • Loading history…
Windows Exe Depot 200152
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link