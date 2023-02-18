Sex Update, and 1 year anniversary update! (v2.0)

Share · View all patches · Build 10485557 · Last edited 18 February 2023 – 07:06:23 UTC by Wendy

It's time for the most important update for this game. The sex update is finally here. Visit the waiting room and enter the sex room. Prepare yourselves ;)

Here's what we added in this update.

Patch Notes

Added a sex room in the waiting room.

Added a new map "Door Dash Scuffed".

Optimize voice chat so hopefully Forsen doesn't get "distorted" on.

FINALLY fixed a bug that the game doesn't end after all players are eliminated. The game can end early finally.

Fixed an issue where anyone can see the "Change Map" button.

Optimize the Kraken "boss" so finally the game doesn't end after one player dies.

Happy 1 year anniversary everyone and enjoy this final big update for the year.

Thanks

Leo

From The Phoenix Limit Team