Sex Update, and 1 year anniversary update! (v2.0)

It's time for the most important update for this game. The sex update is finally here. Visit the waiting room and enter the sex room. Prepare yourselves ;)
Here's what we added in this update.
Patch Notes
- Added a sex room in the waiting room.
- Added a new map "Door Dash Scuffed".
- Optimize voice chat so hopefully Forsen doesn't get "distorted" on.
- FINALLY fixed a bug that the game doesn't end after all players are eliminated. The game can end early finally.
- Fixed an issue where anyone can see the "Change Map" button.
- Optimize the Kraken "boss" so finally the game doesn't end after one player dies.
Happy 1 year anniversary everyone and enjoy this final big update for the year.
Thanks
Leo
From The Phoenix Limit Team
Changed files in this update