Updated on February 6

- Modification of the map in the expeditionary army house in the visit, replacing the map of Europe with a map related to Burma
- Fix the problem that the display of the mission to eliminate the living force will become negative
- Fix the problem that loading is stuck when entering the meeting due to special symbols in the player's name.
- Fix the problem that when the expeditionary army level enters the second stage, the list of colleagues will be displayed abnormally
- Restricted the troops entering the battlefield, solved the problem of entering the battlefield without enemy troops because of the low number of local troops.
- solved the problem that due to high level position facilities, making part of the city war entry will be stuck in Loading into the battlefield.
Heavyarms Assemble: WWII update for 6 February 2023
