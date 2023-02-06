 Skip to content

Heavyarms Assemble: WWII update for 6 February 2023

Updated on February 6

Share · View all patches · Build 10485464 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Modification of the map in the expeditionary army house in the visit, replacing the map of Europe with a map related to Burma
  2. Fix the problem that the display of the mission to eliminate the living force will become negative
  3. Fix the problem that loading is stuck when entering the meeting due to special symbols in the player's name.
  4. Fix the problem that when the expeditionary army level enters the second stage, the list of colleagues will be displayed abnormally
  5. Restricted the troops entering the battlefield, solved the problem of entering the battlefield without enemy troops because of the low number of local troops.
  6. solved the problem that due to high level position facilities, making part of the city war entry will be stuck in Loading into the battlefield.

