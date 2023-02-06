v0.3 - Getting from there to here

It's been 4 months since my last patch and I apologize if the game seemed abandoned! I had to tear everything apart to completely redo the physics so that I could roll out a huge performance boost, since that was one of the primary complaints of the game. I've added lots of additional changes too while I'm at it!
Changes:
- Quiver size is now 4 (was 6), and can only get 1 of each special arrow
- The portal now opens and closes itself on a timer
- Knights have a proper melee attack
- Wizards have a proper spell attack
- Cats are now obtained with cards (and you can get multiple)
- Added cat upgrade cards
- Decreased music volume
Changed files in this update