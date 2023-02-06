 Skip to content

Tower Survivors update for 6 February 2023

v0.3 - Getting from there to here

Last edited by Wendy

It's been 4 months since my last patch and I apologize if the game seemed abandoned! I had to tear everything apart to completely redo the physics so that I could roll out a huge performance boost, since that was one of the primary complaints of the game. I've added lots of additional changes too while I'm at it!

Changes:

  • Quiver size is now 4 (was 6), and can only get 1 of each special arrow
  • The portal now opens and closes itself on a timer
  • Knights have a proper melee attack
  • Wizards have a proper spell attack
  • Cats are now obtained with cards (and you can get multiple)
  • Added cat upgrade cards
  • Decreased music volume

