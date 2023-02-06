Final Build before Next Fest

Barring any major bugs, this will be the last build before Next Fest, which starts tomorrow.
Thank you for your time and attention in improving the demo. It is unquestionably better than it would have been without your feedback.
I look forward to sharing more of the game with you later this month.
- Finish out the robot noises, added its own volume settings
- Make sure no asteroids spawn on the ship
- Tweak the ship layout to avoid any collision issues
- Don't respawn players inside machines
- Update the asteroid icon based on its in-world color
- Highlight missing resources on the research UI
Changed files in this update