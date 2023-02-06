 Skip to content

你农我农-Need Know What Know update for 6 February 2023

小型修复-2023-2-6

Build 10485269 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

感谢大家的反馈，再次修复一些小问题：

1.在驾驶太空船时，无法再使用随机传送器，不然会出现把太空船传到村里的奇妙景象.....

2.公司老板打完后会消失，不再留着一个视野在地上，看着滑稽。不过老板也是可以重复刷新重复虐他的。

大家喜欢咱们的游戏的话，还麻烦请多多推荐给朋友，在此谢谢各位玩家了！

