-Fixed some localization
-Updated end credits
-Added new patron
-Added Spanish
-Fixed Options menu
-Added trigger warning on the splash screen
-Fixed collision
The Karaoke | ヒトカラ update for 6 February 2023
Update 1.01
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-Fixed some localization
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update