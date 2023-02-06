 Skip to content

The Karaoke | ヒトカラ update for 6 February 2023

Update 1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 10485233 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed some localization
-Updated end credits
-Added new patron
-Added Spanish
-Fixed Options menu
-Added trigger warning on the splash screen
-Fixed collision

