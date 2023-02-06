New update is out! New intro quest, menu, NPC's & more

Hello!

A new update is out now with some cool new things. Here's some of the changes:

The title screen and main menu have been completely reworked.

You can now create up to 3 characters per account!

You can delete old characters.

A brand new intro quest has been added!

A new small map has been added: Airship (only used in intro quest for now, will see more uses soon!)

NPC's have evolved a bit, can now make noises at you whilst talking.

Behind the scenes NPC's are now a lot more sophisticated, they can do things like navigate terrain and respond to enemies and events. You won't notice this yet except for in the intro quest, but this opens many cool possibilities.

A variety of small adjustments and fixes have been added.

This is "part 1" of a larger update of sorts. I wanted to get the intro quest out there first, and will roll out some of the other things I've teased on Discord soon as well.

Thanks for playing, love you guys!