Updated to 1.75

The next Celtreos patch is live!

Extended “Refinery Raid” Stage

The “Refinery Raid” stage is now longer, with some adjustments to the size of certain openings and the distance between walls to make maneuvering slightly easier.

Improved Soundtrack!

Several songs have been tweaked further, including “Assignment”, “Acquisition”, “Excursion”, “Culmination” and “Flow”.

Small enhancements such as certain cloud effects and user interface elements.