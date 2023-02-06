 Skip to content

Your Only Move Is HUSTLE update for 6 February 2023

Patch 1.0.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed some problems with projectiles in the prior patch (some projectiles such as LOIC and 1000 cuts were not being disabled on hit as they should be). New patch number because it is technically a gameplay-changing update.

