Fixed some problems with projectiles in the prior patch (some projectiles such as LOIC and 1000 cuts were not being disabled on hit as they should be). New patch number because it is technically a gameplay-changing update.
Your Only Move Is HUSTLE update for 6 February 2023
Patch 1.0.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
