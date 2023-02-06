 Skip to content

The Justitia Files update for 6 February 2023

Day 1 Hotfixes

Build 10485147

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where the game didn't provide an option to leave a suspect questioning in Case 2.
Added sound effect for keyboard input when progressing dialogue.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2283851
