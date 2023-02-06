Update 05 Feb

-Added Option to disable obects camera collision -> Collision variable needs to be updated

-FX trigger won't show if trigger by voxel while filtering object type

-Fix Agressive bot can still follow player

-Fix cannot change color mario set cubes

-Improve spawn effect

-Remove Disp spawn item at start

-Remove outline on the grass

-Fix cannot use activated from trigger transp

-Dispenser sound removed if trigger has an activated trigger sound

-Improve point&click stop at high speed