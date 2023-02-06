 Skip to content

Playcraft update for 6 February 2023

Update 05 Feb

Build 10485134 · Last edited by Wendy

-Added Option to disable obects camera collision -> Collision variable needs to be updated
-FX trigger won't show if trigger by voxel while filtering object type
-Fix Agressive bot can still follow player
-Fix cannot change color mario set cubes
-Improve spawn effect
-Remove Disp spawn item at start
-Remove outline on the grass
-Fix cannot use activated from trigger transp
-Dispenser sound removed if trigger has an activated trigger sound
-Improve point&click stop at high speed

