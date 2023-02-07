 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dwarf Fortress update for 7 February 2023

Patch notes v50.06 (Feb 7, 2023)

Share · View all patches · Build 10485123 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Arena mode is here which means you can new test out creatures, trees, materials and certain item mods before publishing them! Also notably we've added new sprites to show the growth progression of crops so now you'll be able to see where and what you plant!

New stuff

  • Arena mode is back, with an updated interface.

Major bug fixes

  • Stopped new timelines from always saving into region1.
  • Fixed crash when copying trade information like ownership on certain items.
  • Fixed crash from giant/diagonal activity zones.

Graphics additions/changes

  • Underground crops now have sprouting textures.
  • Added planted soil texture and updated farmplot texture.
  • Fixed list icons for several creatures.
  • Updated designation textures.
  • Updated statue textures.

Audio additions/changes

  • Made ambiences continue from where they left off rather than starting at the beginning each time.
  • Now only plays a few random cards for a song on subsequent playthroughs rather than playing them in order each time.
  • Added neutral cavern ambience.
  • Replaced wild ambience with the biome-specific ambiences (and the existing wild sounds).
  • Updated thunderstorm ambience.

Other bug fixes/tweaks

  • Stopped dragons and other megabeasts from appearing as relatives of random dwarves in the fort.
  • Allowed emotionless creatures to satisfy needs if they still have them.
  • Added a few additional embark warnings.
  • Added culling of certain dead units to help with performance.
  • Made invader summons parts of the invasion.

-Alexandra from Kitfox

Changed files in this update

Depot 975371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link