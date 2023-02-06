- Add talent function
- New elite level
- Add 4 copies of equipment
- Add avatar frame
- Added personal settings: block recruitment information
- Added the function of querying other players' attributes
- Added [wooden stake] damage test (arena entry)
Couroland update for 6 February 2023
6.0 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
