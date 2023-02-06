 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Couroland update for 6 February 2023

6.0 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10485119 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Add talent function
  2. New elite level
  3. Add 4 copies of equipment
  4. Add avatar frame
  5. Added personal settings: block recruitment information
  6. Added the function of querying other players' attributes
  7. Added [wooden stake] damage test (arena entry)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2172761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link