- New scenario: 30 "Winged Hussars"
- Infantry unit stats revisions
- Experimental off-map mortar units (Skirmish only)
- Various small improvements and bug fixes
The Troop update for 6 February 2023
6th February update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1363741
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update