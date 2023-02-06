 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Troop update for 6 February 2023

6th February update

Share · View all patches · Build 10484940 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New scenario: 30 "Winged Hussars"
  • Infantry unit stats revisions
  • Experimental off-map mortar units (Skirmish only)
  • Various small improvements and bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1363741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link