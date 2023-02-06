Version 0.22 Release Notes

Added:

Visual overhaul to most card effects

Sound effects when interacting with doors

New accounts can now be created with an email address

Changed:

Union of Monsters now allows you to choose the same creature twice

Updated the wording on some cards to better reflect how their ability functions

Improved the timing of effects that were too slow from the previous update

Fixed:

Hourglass sometimes not appearing at the start of a battle

VFX for some card abilities not disappearing at the end of battles

Known Issues:

Amped SFX may play when entering the tavern