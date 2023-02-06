 Skip to content

Cards & Tankards update for 6 February 2023

Version 0.22 Release Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:
Visual overhaul to most card effects
Sound effects when interacting with doors
New accounts can now be created with an email address

Changed:
Union of Monsters now allows you to choose the same creature twice
Updated the wording on some cards to better reflect how their ability functions
Improved the timing of effects that were too slow from the previous update

Fixed:
Hourglass sometimes not appearing at the start of a battle
VFX for some card abilities not disappearing at the end of battles

Known Issues:
Amped SFX may play when entering the tavern

