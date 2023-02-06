ue5 upgrade

its been a while since i made any progress on this little project.

between life and university commitments i haven't had a lot of time.

but recently i migrated the project from unreal 4.25 to unreal 5. this resulted in a lot of things needing to be rebuilt or replaced.

i added some new fish to the tank,

removed a few levels down to 16, i felt like there was too many.

i added a double jump feature

i have tried to get controller support working but it is still pretty janky as i dont actually have a controller to use for testing.

i plan to work on UI and sounds next.