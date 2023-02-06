 Skip to content

Escape The Tank update for 6 February 2023

ue5 upgrade

Escape The Tank update for 6 February 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

its been a while since i made any progress on this little project.
between life and university commitments i haven't had a lot of time.

but recently i migrated the project from unreal 4.25 to unreal 5. this resulted in a lot of things needing to be rebuilt or replaced.

i added some new fish to the tank,
removed a few levels down to 16, i felt like there was too many.
i added a double jump feature
i have tried to get controller support working but it is still pretty janky as i dont actually have a controller to use for testing.

i plan to work on UI and sounds next.

