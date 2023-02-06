Symphony of War 1.04 is Live!

Please follow our Twitch channel for weekly live dev streams: https://www.twitch.tv/dancingdragongames

Please join our Discord channel: https://discord.gg/EJ4AFKFmrs

Hello everyone!

The major focus of Version 1.04 is Localization. But first, there are two nice changes we've made to the game other than Localization:

-There is now a very convenient "Skip All" feature available for cutscenes

-Light Melee and Firearms attacks have been separated out as their own volleys. This is a small, but very impactful change. Light Melee attacks (militia, skirmisher, swordfighter, swordmaster, scout, hussar, ranger, rogue, assassin) now go before Heavy melee attacks. Firearms attacks (Gunner, Dragoon, Cannons at 1 range) now go first, before everything else. We believe this will greatly benefit the viability of these class groups, who we've seen get less use than we'd hoped. Mixed squads just got a big buff as a side effect of this change.

Localization: We have Localized the game into the following new languages:

-French

-German

-Spanish

-Brazilian Portuguese

-Chinese

-Japanese

-Korean

Chinese key input:

Despite a tremendous effort, due to the difficulty of navigating the base game engine, we were unable to find a solution to name input in Chinese. We apologize for this, and will continue to welcome new solutions. You may still name your character using Latin letters. We just did not want to hold back the rest of the game's localization. We are also having a few talented fans continue to evaluate for grammar and proper nuance of language.

Russian:

Russian translation is in progress. It started quite a bit later than the other languages, so will of course take longer. Thank you for your patience.

Legends DLC: Quarter 2 2023 (we hope) we will be launching a major content pack for Symphony of War, including new chapters added to the main story, new artifacts, traits, classes, characters, game modes, and more!

Please follow our Twitch channel for weekly live dev streams: https://www.twitch.tv/dancingdragongames

Please join our Discord channel: https://discord.gg/EJ4AFKFmrs

Thank you for your interest, support, and feedback as we continue to make Symphony of War all it deserves to be!

Sincerely,

Phil