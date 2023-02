Share · View all patches · Build 10484737 · Last edited 6 February 2023 – 02:46:06 UTC by Wendy

Update:

The higher the difficulty, the more soul orbs you get.

Hero's Shield and Hero's Sword changed to directly upgradeable.

Adjust Ascension 8-10.

Chapter 3 has a higher chance of encountering multiple mystery stores.

Reduce the price of Iron Gourd.

Improve the information panel right side.

Bug Fix:

Fixed the bug of artifact Connected Rope.

Fixed the description of some artifacts.